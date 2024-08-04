Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $288.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.65.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $281.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.