Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

