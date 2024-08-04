EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 53,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 66,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

EUDA Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

EUDA Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.