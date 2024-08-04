EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 53,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 66,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
EUDA Health Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.
EUDA Health Company Profile
EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EUDA Health
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.