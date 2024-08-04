EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,742. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

