EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,513,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

