EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,618,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.