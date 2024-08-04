EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $87.65. 5,776,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

