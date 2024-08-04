EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBMF. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 477.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,514,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 771,522 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5,481.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 503,741 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 123,182 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.