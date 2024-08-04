EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,217,000 after buying an additional 236,050 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,786,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 0.9 %

EXPO stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 230,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,964. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $108.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, insider Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. 98,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. 98,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $4,996,409. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.