EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.63. 237,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.