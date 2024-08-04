EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,405 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 122.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.77. 11,666,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,431. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $173.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

