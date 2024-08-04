EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

NYSE:GS traded down $29.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.64. 6,115,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,533. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

