EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.85.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

