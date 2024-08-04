EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 555.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 717.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. 2,114,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,870. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.