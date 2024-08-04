EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,090,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000.

CFO stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. 10,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $429.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

