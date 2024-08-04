EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 569.1% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 20.1% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $9.09 on Friday, hitting $243.97. 6,504,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average of $274.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,662,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,837,972.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,251,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,662,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,837,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,242 shares of company stock worth $73,931,941. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.