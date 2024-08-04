EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,252,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 356,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

