EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. 6,668,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

