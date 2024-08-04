EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 189,121 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.5 %

UL stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $62.54. 4,790,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,675. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

