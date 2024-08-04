Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.77. 9,077,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,039. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

