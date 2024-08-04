Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.880 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $112.48. 979,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.