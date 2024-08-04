Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.88 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.880 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRT traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 979,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.