Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.510- EPS.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE RACE traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.59. The stock had a trading volume of 535,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,675. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.