Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.510- EPS.
Ferrari Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE RACE traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.59. The stock had a trading volume of 535,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,675. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
