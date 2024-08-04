Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut Filo Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ventum Financial cut Filo Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.25.

Filo Mining Price Performance

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile



Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

