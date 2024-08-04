First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFWM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFWM

First Foundation Price Performance

First Foundation stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in First Foundation by 77.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Foundation by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.