First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $286.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $311.00 to $286.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $213.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.89. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

