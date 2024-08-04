Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $158.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.83.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

