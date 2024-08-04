Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FFIC. StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 231,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $393.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

