Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Fraport Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.