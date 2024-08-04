Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Raised to GBX 610

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.20) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 615 ($7.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 573 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,292.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 543.05. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 435.20 ($5.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 647.50 ($8.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

