FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Decreased by Analyst

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 5.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

