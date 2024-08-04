Gaia (GAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Gaia Trading Down 6.6 %

GAIA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Gaia has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

