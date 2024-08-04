Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Releases Earnings Results

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $639.84 million for the quarter.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,517. The company has a market capitalization of $631.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.50. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Get Gannett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GCI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.