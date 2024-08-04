Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Garmin Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GRMN traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.83.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

