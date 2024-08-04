Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.83.

NYSE GRMN traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.52. 943,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,842. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.67. Garmin has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

