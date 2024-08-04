Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $168.52 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

