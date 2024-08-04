Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $510.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner stock opened at $479.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.15. Gartner has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $509.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,937,420. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

