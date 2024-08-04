Gavin Jones Sells 52,633 Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Stock

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Jones sold 52,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.66), for a total value of £67,896.57 ($87,338.01).

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

FRP stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.73) on Friday. FRP Advisory Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.40 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 149 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.45. The firm has a market cap of £341.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,241.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP Advisory Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Further Reading

