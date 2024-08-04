General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 463,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,274,000 after purchasing an additional 184,876 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $9.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,210,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.