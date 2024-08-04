Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.45

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Georgian Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 439,239 shares changing hands.

Georgian Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Georgian Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.