Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $418.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

