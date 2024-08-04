Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 325.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,438 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.48% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $36,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

