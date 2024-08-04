Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.80.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Get Free Report

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.