Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.28.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
NYSE GLOB opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.80.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
