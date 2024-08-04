GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $165.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Shares of GDDY opened at $151.25 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

