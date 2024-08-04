Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

