Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Shares Down 4.3%

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.81). 628,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,178,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.80 ($0.85).
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £358.51 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.30.
Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
