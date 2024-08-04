Grin Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Grin has a market cap of $2.45 million and $118,596.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,540.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.11 or 0.00586112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00107560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00032716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.17 or 0.00258229 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00069309 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

