Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Cap of $24.03 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $34.98 or 0.00060580 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $1.32 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,003 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

