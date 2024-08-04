Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Haynes International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HAYN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.60. 79,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,844. The firm has a market cap of $761.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
