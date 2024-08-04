Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.60. 79,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,844. The firm has a market cap of $761.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

