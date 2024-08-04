HBT Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $679.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

HBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

